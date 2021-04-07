Possible hail Wednesday with high temperatures in the mid-70s

SST. LOUIS – It’s another mild spring morning for the St. Louis area with a mix of clouds and sunshine. An isolated shower is possible but the best chance for rain and thunderstorms will be late Wednesday afternoon into the evening. Gusty winds and some hail are possible in the stronger storms. Wednesday’s high temperatures will reach the mid-70s. Stormy weather will come to end in the evening. Low temperatures overnight will dip to near 50.

Thursday, for the Cards home opener, expect a much cooler day with mostly cloudy skies and some patchy light rain. Temperatures will be in the 50s most of the day.

Friday looks to be dry and mild with temperatures in the 70s. There is another chance for light rain Saturday morning, but then the rest of the weekend looks dry and nice.