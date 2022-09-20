ST. LOUIS – Warm and humid Tuesday morning.

It’s going to be mostly sunny, hot, and humid again in the afternoon with temperature highs in the upper 90s. Heat index values around 100, and we may tie the record of 97. It won’t be as hot on Wednesday, as a cold front will move on Wednesday night. Some showers and storms are expected through early Thursday.

A big cool down and feeling like Fall on Thursday, with highs in the low 70s. Low 70s again on Friday and little warmer this weekend with temps in the low to mid 80s.