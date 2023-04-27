ST. LOUIS – Showers have worked their way into our southern counties. That energy will slowly spread north through the day, bringing some needed rain to much of the region.

Temperature highs Thursday will be in the low 60s. Thursday night will be cloudy with lingering showers. Temps dip into the 50s.

It’s expected to be mostly cloudy Friday, with highs in the mid 60s. There’s a chance for showers Saturday, especially in the morning. It’s set to be breezy, with highs in the upper 60s.

Sunday and Monday look dry, but will be cool with gusty winds. Highs will only be near 60 both days. A bit of a warm-up will take place in the middle of the new week.