ST. LOUIS – There’s a chance of rain and thunderstorms that will be in the forecast now through the weekend. It won’t be raining or storming all the time, but outdoor plans could be impacted each day.

It’s expected to be cloudy and more muggy Thursday, with temperature highs in the upper 70s. An upper level low will approach the area from the south, spinning in waves of rain showers.

Morning showers may stay just southwest and west of St. Louis. Rain showers for the afternoon will spread farther north and east. A few storms are possible, but the severe weather threat is low.

It’s set to be a warm and humid again Friday, with scattered showers and storms and highs in the mid 80s. We’ll see a very warm day Saturday, with afternoon storms likely to develop. Highs near 90.

Sunday brings a cold front and one more chance for storms. That should dry us out for a bit and bring cooler temps by Monday.