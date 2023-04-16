ST. LOUIS – Keep an eye out for additional storm damage reports from the National Weather Service. We’ll probably start getting more after daylight.

We have lingering showers Sunday morning. These showers will continue, mainly north of I-70, as the morning progresses.

Temperatures are expected to be much cooler Sunday, not making it out of the 40s. Winds will be gusting up to 35 miles per hour out of the west, and we’re set for cloudy skies.

Temp lows are down to the 30s and low 40s. It’s going to be breezy and milder by Monday, with highs in the 60s. Tuesday temps will be back up to the 70s.