ST. LOUIS – Strong thunderstorms will be possible early Thursday morning for northeast Missouri and west-central Illinois. Large hail is the primary threat. The strongest storms should stay just north of the St. Louis region.

A slow-moving front will drop south Thursday before stalling out across the bi-State. It’s going to be cloudy and breezy Thursday with scattered showers, and temperature highs in the 60s. That stalled front becomes the running board for multiple rounds of heavy rain and storms from Thursday night through early Saturday.

Most areas will see more than 1 inch of rain, but communities south of I-44 in Missouri and I-70 in Illinois have the potential to receive 3 inches of rain or more. Flooding of creeks, streams, and small rivers in this area is likely. A Flood Watch will go into effect at 7:00 p.m.

A break in the rain Saturday and early Sunday before a chance for showers returns for Sunday night.