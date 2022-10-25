ST. LOUIS – The much talked about and needed rainfall is here and will be with us through Tuesday night.

Rainfall could be heavy at the time. Thunderstorms are possible, but the threat for severe storms should stay south and southeast of St. Louis. Widespread rainfall of one to three inches is expected. Temperatures Tuesday will hold in the low 60s in the morning, before slowly falling through the afternoon as winds swing to the northwest. Winds will be quite gusty in the evening.

Skies will clear into Wednesday morning. We wake up to out the door temps in the 40s. Sunny and cooler Wednesday, highs in the low 60s.