ST. LOUIS – We have had a few lingering showers through the night, but much of the area has had a chance to dry out. However, we aren’t done with rain and storms yet.

A slow-moving front is just to the south of St. Louis. Showers and thunderstorms are likely to develop near that boundary again Monday. Storms may become strong to severe, but just like the weekend not everyone may see rain. We should be a bit cooler Monday, with tempeature highs in the 70s.

Overnight Monday and into Tuesday morning, we might see one last round of showers and storms, especially for areas along and south of I-70. Temp lows are near 60.

Rain diminishes onTuesday morning. It will be mostly cloudy, with highs in the low 70s. Quieter, sunnier weather expected for Wednesday and Thursday.