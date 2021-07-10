Potential for more strong storms near St. Louis Saturday

St. Louis Weather:

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – We have the potential for additional strong storms beginning this afternoon and lasting into the evening hours. Overnight, the concern will be heavy rain that could lead to flash flooding. A Flash Flood Watch is in effect through 7AM Sunday.

The severe threat isn’t as high as last night into this morning but we could see a few storms produce strong wind gusts and large hail. An isolated tornado can’t be ruled out.

Highs today will be in the low 80s. Heavy rain overnight with lows around 70.

Scattered showers and storms again for Sunday, but they won’t be as widespread. The best chance for a few storms will be southeast of St. Louis during the afternoon and evening hours ahead of a weak cold front.