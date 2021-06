ST. LOUIS – Thursday morning will be similar to Wednesday with temperatures in the 60s. Meteorologist Jaime Travers tells us there will be cloudy skies through the morning with rain south of St. Louis.

Some of those clouds will clear up in the afternoon with highs around 80. Thursday night will be pretty quiet with temperatures in the low 60s.

A more summer-like look and feel returns for Friday and into the weekend with sunshine and warmer with highs back to the mid-80s.