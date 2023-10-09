ST. LOUIS – A cool to chilly start Monday morning as sunrise temperatures are in the 40s.

Expect plenty of sunshine Monday, with highs in the mid to upper 60s. Another shot at some patchy frost Tuesday morning, this time north of St. Louis. Out-of-door temps are set in the upper 30s to low 40s. We’ll see a nice day on Tuesday, sunny for most of it, with highs near 70.

Our weather pattern gets more active from Tuesday night through Friday, with rain and some gusty winds. The first shot at rain and some storms comes Tuesday night and continues Wednesday morning.

It’ll be a warmer Wednesday, with highs in the upper 70s. There will be a break in the rain Wednesday night and Thursday, then rain and storms return for Thursday night and Friday. This will usher in a much cooler weekend.