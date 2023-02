Severe Weather Risk

ST. LOUIS — A weather system is expected to sweep across the St. Louis region Wednesday between 11am and 3pm. This will be a fast-moving band of rain with some thunderstorms. There is a slight chance for these storms to produce marginally strong wind gusts, mainly west of St. Louis.

The storms are likely to weaken as they approach the Mississippi River and will be long gone by the evening rush hour. Although, some lingering light showers will still be possible.

