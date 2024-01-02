ST. LOUIS – The slow clearing of the skies has finally taken hold overnight. West of the Mississippi, skies are clear and wake-up temperatures are in the teens to mid-20s.

The clouds are still acting like a blanket over Illinois. The temperatures there are still closer to 30.

Some clouds will stream back in on Tuesday. It’ll be partly cloudy, with highs in the mid-40s thanks to a southwest wind. A storm passes well to the south Tuesday night and a cold front begins to drop in from the north. That southern storm bottles up all the Gulf moisture, so that front comes through dry, with just a slight chance of flurries across northern Missouri.

Wake-up temps Wednesday is in the upper 20s with highs near 40. Expect a dry and cold Thursday and Friday before our next storm arrives Friday