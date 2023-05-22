ST. LOUIS – After a super nice weekend, our quiet weather continues.

A few clouds Monday morning and mostly sunny later on, with temperature highs around 80. It’s set to be mostly sunny Tuesday with just a slight chance of a shower on the southern edge of the region, and temp highs in the low 80s.

Wednesday will be the warmest day of the week, highs in the mid to upper 80s. Again, an isolated shower can’t be ruled out, but most stay dry.

What we call a backdoor cold front, one that moves in from the east, crosses the region into Thursday. This will drop our temps and humidity for the end of the week.