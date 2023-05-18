ST. LOUIS – Another quiet day Thursday, sunny and warm, with temperature highs in the low 80s.

We’ll likely still see smoke from Canadian wildfires, giving the sky a milky haze. Still dry and quiet Thursday night, with wake up temps in the low 60s. A dry morning commute Friday, but a cold front will bring showers and a few thunderstorms to St. Louis Friday afternoon and early evening. Highs will be near 80.

Showers move out mid to late Friday evening, and there’s a gorgeous weekend ahead. Sunny and comfortable weather both Saturday and Sunday. Highs in the 70s. Quiet and a bit warmer next work week.