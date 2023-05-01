ST. LOUIS – Gusty winds continue to be the weather story as we start the work week. Otherwise, the weather is quiet.

Partly cloudy skies are expected Monday, with temperature highs in the low 60s. Northwest winds will gust up to 35 miles per hour mid-morning through the afternoon.

It will be mostly clear Monday night, as the winds ease back a touch. Wake up temps Tuesday will be in the low 40s.

Tuesday is still very breezy, as gusts are going to be up to 30 miles per hour. We’ll see sunny skies and highs in the mid 60s. Wednesday will be less breezy and warmer, and highs near 70. Wet weather chances return for Thursday and Friday.