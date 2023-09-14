ST. LOUIS – We have some lingering clouds Thursday morning, but the forecast remains quiet. Thursday will be very similar to Wednesday.

We’ll have mostly sunny skies with a few clouds this afternoon and highs in the lower 80s. Radiational cooling will once again allow temperatures to fall into the 40s and 50s.

For Friday, highs will be around 80 with mostly sunny skies through the morning, but a few clouds will begin to increase from the northwest, possibly by the afternoon and evening ahead of a cold front.

The weekend looks dry and comfortable, with highs each day around 80.