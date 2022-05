ST. LOUIS – Wednesday starts off cool and dry. It looks like a quiet day with mostly cloudy skies and highs in the 60s.

The next system moves in on Thursday. It looks wet for the morning commute. Expect showers and some storms throughout the day. Some storms may be strong to severe. Showers will continue through Friday.

The weekend looks dry with highs in the 70s. Expect warmer temperatures next week.