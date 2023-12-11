ST. LOUIS – We have a week of dry weather ahead of us. Highs will be near 50 the next two days, just a bit above normal.

Out the door, morning temps will be near freezing. Wednesday looks a little bit cloudier and cooler behind a cold front.

That front looks like it comes through dry, with just a few snow flurries possible up close to the Iowa border. We’ll warm back to the low 50s as we head to the weekend.

There is a mess of weather in the Northeast this Monday morning. With significant wind and rain near the coast and big snows in the mountains.

That may negatively impact travel across the nation.