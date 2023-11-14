ST. LOUIS – The quiet weather rolls on.

Dry and mild conditions continue through Thursday. Out-of-door temps Tuesday will be chilly, in the 30s. Highs Tuesday will be in the mid-60s. Highs again will be in the 60s on Wednesday and Thursday.

Expect a cold front Thursday night and into Friday, which could bring some spot showers. It will also bring a cooldown for Friday and the weekend. Highs will be closer to normal, in the upper 50s.

Watching for a chance at more widespread rain Sunday night and Monday. Thanksgiving week also looks colder.