ST. LOUIS – What a beautiful afternoon and evening we enjoyed on Monday. We have a pretty nice Tuesday shaping up.

We’ll watch for some river valley fog to start. Otherwise, it will be sunny to start, with a few more clouds in the afternoon and temperature highs in the mid-80s.

There is a slight chance of showers across central Illinois early Tuesday evening. Montgomery and Fayette Counties on the northeast edge of the St. Louis region could see spot showers.

Our next widespread rain chance arrives on Wednesday, with showers and storms moving in the morning and hanging around through the day. Some storms could be strong or severe, especially south of I-70. Cooler with the rain; with highs around 80.

A nice day Thursday, with highs in the low 80s. We’ll watch for more storms later Friday and into Friday night.