ST. LOUIS – Rain and storms have moved in on schedule in the early morning hours.

There has been some severe weather across southern Missouri. As those storms move northeast, closer to St. Louis, they move into more stable air and can’t maintain their strength. Still, expect some rain, thunder, and lighting though about 6:00 a.m.

Spots of light rain or drizzle will linger through Thursday morning, as temperatures hold nearly steady in the low 40s. Cold and gusty northwest winds will kick up around lunchtime and cause temps to start to fall.

It’s a much colder Thursday night and Friday. Wake up temps will be in the 20s Friday, with wind chills in the teens. Sunny with highs in the mid to upper 30s Friday afternoon as winds start to ease.

Temps rebound nicely for the weekend. Partly to mostly sunny skies Saturday and Sunday with mild breezes. Highs in the low 50s Saturday and upper 50s to near 60 Sunday.