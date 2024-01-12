ST. LOUIS – The rain is here and it is all rain for now. There has been some thunder overnight as well.

Temperatures are well into the 40s Friday morning. By later this morning, cold air will begin to rapidly wrap into the St. Louis area on the back side of this storm. There will be a short window for the rain to mix with or change to sleet and snow before it kicks off to the east. Accumulations for the St. Louis region will be minor, but the intensifying winds will blow snow around, lowering visibility. The rapidly falling temperatures could create slick spots on roads, especially on bridges and overpasses, ahead of the evening commute on Friday as well.

Temperatures will fall from the 40s in the morning into the 20s during the afternoon. Winds are expected to gust 40–50 miles per hour this afternoon, evening, and into the early overnight hours. A wind advisory has been issued and will be in effect from noon Friday to 6:00 a.m. Saturday.

We wake up in the teens Saturday morning with wind chills near 0. It will be a bitterly cold weekend. While not as strong, winds will still be gusty on Saturday. Highs are only near 20 and wind chills are in the single digits all day. On Sunday, we get another push of cold air from the north. Highs are only near 10 with sub-zero wind chills. That cold will activate the limited moisture left in the atmosphere to produce some light snow for St. Louis.

Expect sub-zero wind chills Monday through Wednesday. Actual air temperature highs for the Dr. King holiday and Tuesday will only be around 10. Please be safe, bundle up, and check on neighbors and pets.