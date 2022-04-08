ST. LOUIS – Friday morning will see some rain showers and some light snow showers but no accumulations.

It will be drier Friday afternoon, but it’ll be cold and windy. High temperatures will only be in the 40s. The National Weather Service has issued a Freeze Warning for Friday night until 8 a.m. Saturday.

“Damage to tender vegetation is likely. Outdoor plants should be covered or brought inside away from the cold,” NWS said.

The weekend is looking dry. Saturday will be windy with temperatures in the 50s. Sunday will see temps in the 70s. Expect warmer temps through early next week with some showers and storms.