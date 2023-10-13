ST. LOUIS – Rain is starting to move on Friday morning ahead of a cold front. Two rounds of rain are expected.

The first, rain and some storms Friday morning ahead of the front. The second, a line of storms right along the front in the afternoon and evening. There is a slight chance of a severe storm with the afternoon push; strong wind gusts would be the main concern.

It will be breezy through the day, with highs in the low 70s. The cold front will push east overnight. Breezy as winds swing to the west and temps fall into the 50s.

Saturday will be a much cooler and windier day. Temperatures stay in the 50s all day. We’ll see mostly cloudy to cloudy skies with some wraparound showers possible, especially in the afternoon.

The clouds on Saturday mean we won’t get to see much of the partial solar eclipse. there’s no real change for Sunday; it’s breezy and chilly. Highs in the mid-50s. Maybe some more sunshine by Monday.