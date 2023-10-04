ST. LOUIS – There are some showers and storms Wednesday morning just west and north of the St. Louis region. All ahead of the first cold front this week.

Expect more clouds than sun on Wednesday, with some spot showers possible through the daytime hours and highs in the low 80s. Rain and some storms ramp up Wednesday evening and overnight, wake-up temps will be in the 60s.

Thursday looks wet with not a lot of temperature movement. Highs will be in the low 70s as we dry out in the afternoon. Friday will be sunny and breezy, with highs in the upper 60s to low 70s.

Another cold front arrives Friday night with just a slight chance of showers. It’s going to be sunny and dry for the weekend, with highs in the 60s and overnight lows in the 40s.

Early Sunday morning, we’ll see some outlying areas that could easily see temperatures fall into the 30s. Some frost may even be possible in the hilly region down south of Cuba and Rolla.