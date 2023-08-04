ST. LOUIS — This Friday morning, St. Louis experiences rain, thunderstorms, and some fog. Flash flooding remains a significant concern as the heaviest rainfall targets areas already soaked from the past two mornings. Precipitation may accumulate one to three inches. The National Weather Service has issued a Flood Watch until 9 am for counties in the southwest, south, and southeast of St. Louis.

The rain and storms are expected to clear out by later in the morning, and temperatures will reach the mid to upper 80s with some afternoon sunshine. High humidity levels are also anticipated.

After a dry early evening, heavy rain and thunderstorms are expected to return after 8 pm, persisting into Saturday morning. Unlike the morning storms, this evening’s storms are likely to develop farther north and then move southeast.

Throughout the weekend, there will be intermittent waves of storms. However, a cold front is forecasted to sweep through the area on Sunday, bringing potential relief with drier days expected early next week.