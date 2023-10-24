ST. LOUIS – We will be warmer out the door Tuesday morning. In fact, morning lows in the next few days will be closer to the normal highs for this time of the year.

Clouds will continue to increase Tuesday morning. Temps will climb back to around 80. Tuesday night, rain is expected to build to the west and northwest of the St. Louis region. It’s set to be cloudy and breezy, with wake-up Wednesday temps in the mid 60s.

On and off again, rain chances move in on Wednesday for St. Louis. Spotty showers on Wednesday. It’s going to be mostly cloudy and breezy, with highs in the upper 70s. Rain chances ramp up a bit for Thursday and a few storms will be possible Friday. Highs both days will be in the mid-70s, with overnight temps holding in the 60s.

Into the weekend, cooler air will start to head our way, but rain chances stick around. In fact, this could be our best chance at more widespread rain.

Early Halloween heads up; it looks pretty chilly!