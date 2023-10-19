ST. LOUIS – The main batch of light rain is moving off to the east Thursday morning.

Some wrap-around showers may continue to impact the northernmost counties Thursday morning. Expect a partly to mostly cloudy sky for all, with highs in the mid to upper 60s as winds swing to the west-northwest.

Skies are clear Thursday night. Temperatures in the metro range from the upper 40s to around 50 on Friday.

Expect sunny and breezy conditions Friday and Saturday. Highs are near normal, in the upper 60s to around 70. It’ll be sunny and a bit cooler on Sunday and Monday.

By Tuesday, we warm up a bit, bringing highs back into the 70s. Watching Tuesday night into Wednesday for our next chance at some rain.