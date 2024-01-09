ST. LOUIS – The western and northern communities saw some good snow Monday night, while the rest of the area saw a cold rain. Places like Cuba, Innsbrook, Troy, Bowling Green, and Litchfield have snow on the ground. Temperatures have risen overnight, so what we are seeing Tuesday morning is all rain for the region.

The center of our storm will move right over the St. Louis area Tuesday morning. Rain showers will be with us through mid-morning. Then, the wrap-around from the storm system will sweep colder air across the region with very gusty northwest winds. Moisture will wrap around the backside of the low in the colder air and bring us snow showers starting around midday and continuing through this evening.

Along and north of a line from Hermann, Missouri, to Carlinville, Illinois, a couple of inches of snow may accumulate. Further south, some windblown snow is likely, with minor accumulations of up to 1 inch. Drivers should expect wind-blown snow to be around for the Tuesday evening drive.

Snow showers end before midnight. Some clearing skies into Wednesday. Quiet through midday Thursday.

Another storm system will track across the central US Thursday night and Friday, again bringing a rain-to-snow scenario. This storm will then pour much colder air into the region, with highs well below freezing this coming weekend.