St. Louis Weather:

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – The unsettled weather is ramping up as we approach midday with scattered showers increasing from west to east. Definitely not “all day” type rainfall. Occasional showers are likely today through tonight. The showers will continue Friday with a few rumbles of thunder not out of the question.

The only window of opportunity or concern for severe storms in the near future is Saturday. They should move through the area from roughly noon into the afternoon and early evening.

The severe weather may be in metropolitan St. Louis to the east across southern Illinois. It’s a somewhat marginal set-up, but still enough ingredients on the table that we need to look at Saturday as a possible severe weather day.

Rainfall amounts will be annoying, but not terribly worrisome over the next few days. Totals of 1-2 inches are expected northwest of St. Louis with up to 1 inch possible in the region. Lower rainfall totals are expected southeast of St. Louis.