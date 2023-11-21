ST. LOUIS – A half-inch of rain at Lambert! We’ll take it. The swirl of rain has exited the region, but cloudy skies and breezy conditions will linger Tuesday.

Spots of fog and some isolated light wrapping around showers are possible Tuesday morning as well. Highs will be in the mid to upper 40s. The clouds will try to start clearing Tuesday night, but it will be tough. We wake up in the 30s with mostly cloudy skies.

The skies will finally clear out on Wednesday. Expect highs in the upper 40s. A quiet travel day in the Midwest, though east coast weather may cause some trickle-down trouble for fliers.

Thanksgiving Thursday looks very nice. Following a cold start, there will be sunshine and highs in the 50s.

We’ll watch for a gradual step down in temperatures Friday and into the weekend. Sunday could bring some rain, and we’ll watch for the first snowflakes of the season just north of the St. Louis region.