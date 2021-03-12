Rain expected Friday afternoon, temperatures in the upper-50s

ST. LOUIS – Friday starts with clouds but there will be a few peeks of sun at times.

Any rain will hold well south of St. Louis through the mid-afternoon. Temperatures Friday will warm into the upper-50s. Steady rain will return to the area in time for the evening rush and continue through the night. Low temperatures will dip into the 40s.

Saturday will be mostly cloudy with a few spots of rain and temperatures in the 50s.

Sunday will be a bit cooler with scattered showers during the day and then some heavier rain Sunday night.

Thunderstorms are possible Monday and another rainmaker will cross the region by the middle of next week.