ST. LOUIS, Mo. — Today will be mostly cloudy, with highs in the low 40s and breezy west winds. Clearing skies tonight, with lows falling into the 20s and 30s. More sunshine returns Friday, helping temperatures top out near 50.

The next system will be moving in by late Friday night, bringing light rain to the area throughout the day on Saturday. Not a lot of rainfall with this system, less than a .25” possible. Dry on Sunday. Highs in the 40s this weekend.

Dry and warmer early next week with highs in the low 50s.