ST. LOUIS, Mo. – There should be areas of fog this morning, with more sunshine later this afternoon. High temperatures are expected to go into the low 50s again. Tonight will be mostly clear and cold, with lows in the 30s.

Saturday should start dry but have increasing clouds. Rain moves in the early evening and will continue through the overnight hours. Heavy rain at times. Around an 1” of rainfall possible.

Some rain early Sunday, then the rest of the day is dry and breezy. Highs in the low 50s.