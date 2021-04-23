Rain Friday and Saturday give way to beautiful spring weather Sunday

ST. LOUIS – Scattered showers will have Friday morning temperatures in the 40s. The morning showers will give way to mostly cloudy and mainly dry conditions the rest of the day with a high temperature near 60. 

Rain and some pockets of thunder will take over Friday night through early Saturday afternoon. High temperatures Saturday will be in the low-60s. 

Once the rain clears, we roll into a stretch of beautiful spring weather. Sunday’s high temperatures will reach the upper 60s and the area will likely see the low-80s Monday and Tuesday. 

