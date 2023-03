ST. LOUIS — A cold, dry start this morning. The rain moves by the afternoon and will continue through tonight. Around .50” of rainfall in St. Louis.

Daylight Saving time starts Sunday at 2 a.m. Dry tomorrow, cool and breezy. Highs in the 40s.

Temps will stay in the 40s through early next week. Warmer temps by Wednesday. Highs in the 50s. A chance of rain on Thursday, with temperatures reaching near 60 degrees.