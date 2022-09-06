ST. LOUIS, Mo. – We’re not expecting any significant weather events this week but there may be some lingering rain today. There is still a slight chance for a shower to bubble up this afternoon, but the coverage and intensity will be minor with the vast majority of the region staying dry.

Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday also look dry and sunny with seasonably warm days and pleasant nights.

The weather will be good for the Ascension Golf Pro-Am Thursday and the first round of play Friday. However, scattered showers and a possible thundershower will challenge the weekend rounds.