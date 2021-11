ST. LOUIS – Wednesday will be mostly cloudy, breezy, and mild. High temperatures will reach into the low-60s and gusts will be up to 35 mph.

Rain moves in late Wednesday night and will last until early Thanksgiving morning. Expect the afternoon to be dry, colder, and breezy.

The rest of the holiday weekend will be quiet. Still chilly on Friday with highs in the 40s. Milder this weekend with high temperatures in the 50s.