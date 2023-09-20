ST. LOUIS – Not a drought breaker, but much-needed rain is on the way.

We’ll see increasing clouds, scattered showers developing mainly after 1:00 p.m., and a temperature of 80. Wednesday night is expected to have occasional showers and a low of 65.

On Thursday, the rain exits in the morning; variable clouds and scattered showers redevelop in the evening. The high will be 81, and we’re set for a low of 66. On Friday, we’re set to see spot rain and thunderstorms (high 83, low 65).

Saturday is also going to have variable clouds, late-day rain, and thunderstorms along a cold front (high 84, low 67). Sunday rain exits in the morning as well. A cooler day is expected with a high of 78 and a low of 62.