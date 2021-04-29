Rain pushes out by lunchtime Thursday, high temp near 70

ST. LOUIS – The pockets of heavy rain and thunderstorms are pushing out of the area Thursday morning. There will be some lingering showers for a few hours up until lunchtime.

Then the clouds will begin to break up, and the area will get to see some sunshine at times in the afternoon. Thursday’s high will be around 70. The night will have mostly clear skies with a low near 50.

Friday and Saturday look stellar! Expect lots of sunshine both days with a high in the mid-70s Friday and near 80 on Saturday. A new weather-maker will bring increasing clouds Sunday with afternoon rain showers and temperatures near 70. The area stays unsettled through the middle of next week.