St. Louis Weather:

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Sunday morning is expected to be chilly with temperatures of 40 degrees. Highs return to the 70s, helped by some gusty south winds, during the rest of the day. Rain and thunderstorms return Sunday night and continue Monday.

Risk of severe weather

We’ll watch for thunderstorms to develop Sunday night and continue into Monday, some strong to severe. The primary threat will be large hail, but damaging winds and an isolated, short-lived tornado are also possible.

There should be another round of storms Tuesday night and Wednesday. Some severe weather will be possible with both rounds of storms, bringing hail and damaging winds.

Download our app for weather alerts: Android – Apple