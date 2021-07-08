Rain showers possible Thursday with high temps in the upper-80s

ST. LOUIS – A weak cold front is slipping across the area Thursday morning causing a slight chance for a quick shower or two, but the rain chances will slip south of St. Louis by midday.

Temperatures will be in the 70s out the door and warm into the mid to upper-80s Thursday afternoon under partly cloudy skies. Thursday night will be partly cloudy with a low near 70.

Friday will bring a mix of clouds and sun with high temperatures near 90.

Then the area will see a very unsettled weekend with several rounds of rain and thunderstorms from Friday night all the way into Monday. Some of the rain may be heavy, especially Friday night into Saturday with daytime temperatures in the 70s and 80s both Saturday and Sunday.