ST. LOUIS – Rain showers are in the St. Louis area Tuesday morning. It will be mostly cloudy and dry in the afternoon with highs in the 60s.

Another round of showers and some storms are forecasted for Tuesday night through Wednesday morning. Dry weather will return Wednesday afternoon.

Thursday will see spotty showers, cool temps and wind on Thursday and Friday. Expect high temperatures in the 40s and 50s. The weekend is looking milder and drier.