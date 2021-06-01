Rain showers Tuesday with high temperatures in low-70s

ST. LOUIS – After a gray start to the weekend, Sunday and Monday ended up being spectacular with warmer temps and lower humidity.

Now, things turn active again, more specifically wet. Showers will build Tuesday morning and the area will stay wet through Wednesday. Expect clouds and showers Tuesday, with high temperatures in the low-70s. Rain showers overnight bring low temperatures in the low-60s.

Showers and some afternoon storms are possible Wednesday, with high temperatures near 70. The area will see a little break Wednesday night.

Afternoon showers and storms are possible Thursday. High temperatures will be in the upper-70s.