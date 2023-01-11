ST. LOUIS — Wednesday is another warm day across the St. Louis region. Highs will be in the 60s, which is well above average for this time of year. The average high is 40.

Increasing clouds are expected tonight as the next system approaching the region. Rain and some storms are possible into Thursday morning. The heaviest rain will be to the south. Mainly rain but some rain/snow mix northwest of St. Louis with little accumulation, around a dusting to 1”. Most areas will receive less than .50” of rainfall.

The weather should be drier, colder, and blustery Thursday afternoon. Temperatures should be in the 30s by early evening and wind gusts up to 30 mph.

Brisk and colder on Friday, with highs only in the upper 30s. The weekend looks quiet, milder with less wind. Highs in the 40s on Saturday and 50s on Sunday.