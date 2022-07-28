ST. LOUIS – A historic week of rainfall in the St. Louis region leads to two rounds of flash flooding over three days.

Record-setting rainfall Tuesday led to more than a foot of rain for some communities in the St. Louis area. St. Louis Lambert Airport measured 9.07 inches of rain over 24 hours on Tuesday, shattering a century-old record of 6.85 inches of rain in a single day from 1915.

Thursday’s rainfall didn’t quite measure up to those totals, but still led to widespread flash flooding across St. Louis City, St. Louis County and slightly beyond both jurisdictions. Almost everywhere in St. Louis and surrounding counties noticed some rainfall this week, but it may look a little different depending on where you’re located.

Radars measured by the FOX2 weather team offer insight on just how much rain fell over the last few days.

Thursday

Webster Groves: 3.8 inches

Forest Park: 3.25 inches

Brentwood: 3 inches

DeSoto, MO: 2.5 inches

O’Fallon, IL: 2.37 inches

Belleville, IL: 2.01 inches

Salem, MO: 2 inches

Freeburg, MO: 1.68 inches

Creve Coeur: 1 inch

Tuesday

St. Peters/O’Fallon: 12.86 inches

Clayton: 10.6 inches

Maryland: 10.35 inches

Richmond Heights: 9.4 inches

Brentwood: 7.9 inches

St. Louis City: 7.79 inches

Unofficial totals:

At least 11 inches: University City, Wentzville, Creve Coeur

At least 9 inches: St. Charles, St. Louis Lambert Airport

At least six inches: Belleville (Ill.), Troy (Mo.)

Combined rainfall

Estimated totals:

Brentwood: 13.6 inches

Clayton: 12.1 inches

West St. Louis City: 12 inches

Webster Groves: 11.2 inches