ST. LOUIS – A historic week of rainfall in the St. Louis region leads to two rounds of flash flooding over three days.
Record-setting rainfall Tuesday led to more than a foot of rain for some communities in the St. Louis area. St. Louis Lambert Airport measured 9.07 inches of rain over 24 hours on Tuesday, shattering a century-old record of 6.85 inches of rain in a single day from 1915.
Thursday’s rainfall didn’t quite measure up to those totals, but still led to widespread flash flooding across St. Louis City, St. Louis County and slightly beyond both jurisdictions. Almost everywhere in St. Louis and surrounding counties noticed some rainfall this week, but it may look a little different depending on where you’re located.
Radars measured by the FOX2 weather team offer insight on just how much rain fell over the last few days.
Thursday
- Webster Groves: 3.8 inches
- Forest Park: 3.25 inches
- Brentwood: 3 inches
- DeSoto, MO: 2.5 inches
- O’Fallon, IL: 2.37 inches
- Belleville, IL: 2.01 inches
- Salem, MO: 2 inches
- Freeburg, MO: 1.68 inches
- Creve Coeur: 1 inch
Tuesday
- St. Peters/O’Fallon: 12.86 inches
- Clayton: 10.6 inches
- Maryland: 10.35 inches
- Richmond Heights: 9.4 inches
- Brentwood: 7.9 inches
- St. Louis City: 7.79 inches
Unofficial totals:
- At least 11 inches: University City, Wentzville, Creve Coeur
- At least 9 inches: St. Charles, St. Louis Lambert Airport
- At least six inches: Belleville (Ill.), Troy (Mo.)
Combined rainfall
Estimated totals:
- Brentwood: 13.6 inches
- Clayton: 12.1 inches
- West St. Louis City: 12 inches
- Webster Groves: 11.2 inches