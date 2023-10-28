ST. LOUIS — It was much cooler this morning than previous mornings. The cold front responsible for the drop in temperatures and rainfall has wiggled its way just to the south of the viewing area, where it will eventually stall out later this morning.

This stalled front will be responsible for more rain this weekend. Scattered development behind the front this morning will continue through late morning, with more widespread rain and a few thunderstorms likely this evening or overnight.

The greatest rainfall will occur south of I-70. There will be no severe weather with these storms. Just expect a wet, gloomy, cold Saturday continuing into Sunday. Afternoon highs both today and tomorrow won’t make it out of the 40s, with overnight lows falling from the low 40s (Saturday night) to the lower 30s (Sunday night).

Fortunately, the rain will make its final exit out of the area Sunday night before temperatures drop below freezing through the early morning on Monday, which will help avoid the potential for wintry precipitation. Even colder mornings are expected both Monday morning and Tuesday morning as overnight temperatures drop into the 20s.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Factoring in a northerly breeze will make it feel even colder. These temperatures are more common in December! Thankfully, high pressure returns by the end of the workweek, which will shift surface winds back out of the south. Temperatures by the later workweek will warm closer to near normal for this time of year.