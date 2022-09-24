ST. LOUIS — Maybe a few sprinkles this morning across southeast MO and southern IL.

Clouds will be clearing through the morning. This afternoon will be mostly sunny, a bit breezy, and warm with highs in the mid-80s.

A cold front comes through late today, and that will cool us down a bit for Sunday. We will see clouds increase overnight into Sunday morning with this front and maybe a few spotty sprinkles into Sunday morning as well.

Temperatures will be in the low 60s. Sunday afternoon is looking sunny and windy with highs in the upper 70s.

Monday will be in the low 70s and another cold front will come through dry by Tuesday, cooling us off even more by midweek. Highs in the upper 60s and low 70s and overnight lows in the 40s.