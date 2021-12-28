Rainy Tuesday morning, high temps for the day will be in 50s

St. Louis weather from FOX 2 Meteorologist Linh Truong:

ST. LOUIS – Expect rain Tuesday morning. It could be heavy at times. The rain will stay around until about noon. Tuesday’s high temperatures will be in the 50s. Expect a dry night with mostly cloudy skies.

Wednesday starts off dry but the St. Louis area will see another round of rain by the afternoon.

The area will get a nice break on Thursday.

Looks like we’ll see rain on New Year’s Eve and into New Year’s Day with a chance of rain/snow mix by Saturday night.

